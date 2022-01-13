Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

HT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.14.

NYSE HT opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,830,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,188,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 187,291 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.