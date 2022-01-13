Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) to Hold

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NYSE BROS opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $33,357,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $29,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $28,865,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $19,884,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

