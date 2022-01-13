Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) to Hold

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:CLNN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. 139,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.53. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Clene will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin bought 15,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 2,071.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 1,123,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 96,624 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 175.0% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the second quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

