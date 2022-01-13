Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) to Hold

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

QFIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA increased their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 63.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 108.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 676,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 22.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

