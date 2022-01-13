Zacks: Brokerages Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. CVB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

CVBF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. 1,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,160. CVB Financial has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

