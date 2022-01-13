Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.42. Clarus posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.13 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.37. 164,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,936. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $901.40 million, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

