Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,700%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 946,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,886,000 after buying an additional 100,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,411,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,202,000 after buying an additional 64,881 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,539,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,681,000 after buying an additional 524,141 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 133,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. 951,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,355. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

