Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

NYSE AMH opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,548,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 957,142 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 30,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

