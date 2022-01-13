Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

RPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,929. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

