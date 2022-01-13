Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. Allegheny Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,043,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

