Zacks: Analysts Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to post $452.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $446.00 million and the highest is $457.20 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $403.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of WTS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.88. 156,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.98. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $113.44 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

