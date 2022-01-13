Zacks: Analysts Expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Thomson Reuters reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

TRI opened at $112.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $78.04 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

