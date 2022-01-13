Zacks: Analysts Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Billion

Brokerages expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to post $5.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.14 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $19.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $19.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.00 billion to $20.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.84.

PNC traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.93. 1,464,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $226.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.18. The firm has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

