Zacks: Analysts Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will post sales of $36.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.90 million and the lowest is $36.12 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $31.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $137.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.85 million to $137.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $149.91 million, with estimates ranging from $147.57 million to $151.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.04. 44,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,493. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.97. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,182 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

