Zacks: Analysts Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Simmons First National posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ SFNC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.42. 604,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,387,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Simmons First National by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,888,000 after buying an additional 345,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 47,122.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,925 shares during the period. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

