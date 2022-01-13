Zacks: Analysts Expect Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Reviva Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reviva Pharmaceuticals.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11.

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.16. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVPH. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,573,000. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

