Zacks: Analysts Expect Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.22. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hut 8 Mining.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million.

HUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 18.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

HUT stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.