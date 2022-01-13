Zacks: Analysts Expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.59.

Shares of CBAY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. 332,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,974. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $215.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.10. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

