Zacks: Analysts Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CenterPoint Energy.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CNP. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 207,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.