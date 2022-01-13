Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will post ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.48). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLAY. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.51. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,601. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. FMR LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,145,000 after buying an additional 4,533,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,768,000 after acquiring an additional 812,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,096,000 after acquiring an additional 242,361 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,668,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,670,000 after acquiring an additional 293,516 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

