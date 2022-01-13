Zacks: Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. i3 Verticals reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,799,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,761,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,242,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,483,000 after buying an additional 50,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after buying an additional 97,673 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 830,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after buying an additional 45,407 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.73. 151,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,720. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $765.72 million, a PE ratio of -71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.96.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.