Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will post sales of $161.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.00 million and the lowest is $161.90 million. Datto posted sales of $138.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full year sales of $616.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $616.30 million to $617.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $724.96 million, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $726.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on MSP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

MSP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,165. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.62. Datto has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20.

In related news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,561,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,399. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datto by 27.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Datto by 18.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Datto by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

