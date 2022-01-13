Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.05 Million

Analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report sales of $55.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.10 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $53.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $223.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $224.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $211.60 million, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $212.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $805.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.82. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

In other news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,780 shares of company stock worth $431,348 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

