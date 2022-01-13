Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) is Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s 7th Largest Position

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,714,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 294,453 shares during the period. Yum! Brands accounts for 4.2% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 2.29% of Yum! Brands worth $821,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.01. 19,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

