Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Yext worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Yext by 137.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Yext by 175.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $272,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

