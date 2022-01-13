Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from rising food take-out and delivery orders. Besides, it is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app-unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. The company’s sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights, Yelp Portfolios and Yelp Fusion remains a key growth driver. However, coronavirus-led lockdowns and shelter-in-home guidelines are hurting the top line. Yelp is also highly dependent on advertising revenues. Hence, a decline in ad spending in major industries does not bode well. Moreover, waived advertising fees and paused advertising programs were provided to affected customers during the pandemic, which also affected growth. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YELP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

Shares of YELP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54. Yelp has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,460 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,067 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,160 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

