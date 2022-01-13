Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Trading Down 3.8%

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51. 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 706,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on YELL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $559.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $277,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellow in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Yellow in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Yellow by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellow in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yellow in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Company Profile (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

