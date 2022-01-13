Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150,271 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Yandex by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,645,000 after acquiring an additional 248,818 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yandex by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,177,000 after acquiring an additional 213,209 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Yandex by 26.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Yandex by 100.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,277 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of -151.23 and a beta of 1.24. Yandex has a 1 year low of $53.94 and a 1 year high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YNDX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

