Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after acquiring an additional 400,195 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4,439.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after acquiring an additional 336,430 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 263,357 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,233 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XYL opened at $116.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.65. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

