Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,857,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,944,000 after acquiring an additional 743,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BGC Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after acquiring an additional 411,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BGC Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 503,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,010,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

