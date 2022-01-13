Xponance Inc. Has $157,000 Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Price Michael F acquired a new position in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PG&E by 334.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

