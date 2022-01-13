XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPeng has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 7.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.77.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 50.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 88.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

