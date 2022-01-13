XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.09. 352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.77. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.04 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that XPEL will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 15,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,091,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $1,352,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,800 shares of company stock worth $21,934,480. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of XPEL by 5.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 16.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 152.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPEL (XPEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.