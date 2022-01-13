Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading Down 7.3% After Insider Selling

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) shares were down 7.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $53.59 and last traded at $54.44. Approximately 3,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 408,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.70.

Specifically, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $637,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $246,059.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,437 shares of company stock worth $5,919,049.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.60.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. Research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

