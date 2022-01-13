Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on XERS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of XERS opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

