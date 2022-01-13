WPP (LON:WPP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,182.00

WPP plc (LON:WPP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,182 ($16.04) and last traded at GBX 1,182 ($16.04), with a volume of 887654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,155 ($15.68).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 980 ($13.30) to GBX 1,030 ($13.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.24) price objective on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.68) price objective on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.63) price objective on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,160.89 ($15.76).

The company has a market capitalization of £13.60 billion and a PE ratio of 28.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,022.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

