World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,771 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.42. The company had a trading volume of 94,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,803,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $245.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $128.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,801 shares of company stock worth $50,435,077. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

