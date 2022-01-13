World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,132 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $263.07. 20,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,850. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.51. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $196.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

