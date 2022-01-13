World Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 42.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.32. 15,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.79. The company has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.72.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

