World Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 89.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 314,282 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 78.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of General Electric by 121.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 59.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after buying an additional 4,672,246 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.23. 46,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,210,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a PE ratio of -196.62, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

