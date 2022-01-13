World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.6% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 3.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA traded up $7.96 on Thursday, hitting $375.27. 41,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,287. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $368.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.30.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

