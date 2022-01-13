World Asset Management Inc Buys 129 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $337.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,462. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.08 and its 200-day moving average is $315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $173.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

