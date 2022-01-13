WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.54

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.54 and last traded at $45.54, with a volume of 1103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DON. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 930,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after purchasing an additional 122,840 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,267,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,546,000 after purchasing an additional 107,454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,874,000 after acquiring an additional 99,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $3,581,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

