WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 26,241 shares.The stock last traded at $102.08 and had previously closed at $102.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

