Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Wipro stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Wipro has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WIT. Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 383,499 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Wipro by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wipro by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wipro by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

