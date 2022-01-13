Wing Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $1.05 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $28.93 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $12.92 or 0.00029904 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00061201 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00075457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.19 or 0.07620781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,215.13 or 1.00034645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,364,230 coins and its circulating supply is 2,239,230 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.