WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.57 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $421.22 million and $5.77 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00033294 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00017870 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004821 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.