WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $11.04 on Major Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. WHALE has a market capitalization of $80.63 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WHALE has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $11.04 or 0.00025277 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00078209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.34 or 0.07642753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,506.35 or 0.99602945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00069404 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008021 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,303,276 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

