Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$30.00 at CIBC

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WTE. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$27.76. 59,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,589. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of C$15.96 and a 1 year high of C$28.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$86.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.