West China Cement (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

West China Cement (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

About West China Cement

West China Cement Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of cement and cement products. It offers materials used in the construction of infrastructure projects such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, water conservancy, and water transfer projects.

